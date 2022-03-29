In my mail today was a flier for Greater Idaho listing several things, but they left off several more things I think need to be listed.
A sales tax of 7% on everything, plus local Commissioners can add 2% more, everyone who has an ID card or license will have to obtain new one at your cost, all vehicles will have to be registered in Idaho at your cost, all disabled veterans who are 99% or lower will loose all benefits they currently get from Oregon like veteran plates and property tax credits, all businesses will need to get new licenses from Idaho at your expense, and all specialty license holders (police officers, teachers, medical personnel, contractors, lawyers, etc) will need to obtain new ones from Idaho at your expense.
The other two items not mentioned was that Idaho believes the male legislators know what's right for women in Idaho, having just passed an abortion law based off of Texas's law, and that the Lt. Governor of Idaho both attended and spoke at a neo-nazi, white supremacist rally.
These are just a few of the many items I did not see on the flier saying to vote for Greater Idaho this coming election. Do your homework before voting yes.
Do you really think our commissioners or sheriff will take our guns and we need to give up all of the things mentioned?
