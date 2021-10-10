The News-Review recently exposed some serious ethical failings and potential illegality in Alek Skarlatos' campaign spending and his alleged charity. Seems that Alek plays it fast and loose.
As I understand the shenanigans: Skarlatos received a boatload of money from political supporters, to run for Congress; these supporters wanted him to represent them in Washington, D.C., where Alek would have the power of the purse. Alek then took $93,000 of those 2020 campaign contributions (including money from Oregon donors) and funneled them into a non-profit that he, Alek Skarlatos, created. He got some nice publicity about supposedly helping veterans, but since his so-called "veterans group" appears to be doing absolutely zero to help veterans, most of the money got shuttled back into Alek's campaign. (There seems to still be another $28,000 unaccounted for.)
It looks like Alek Skarlatos betrayed his political donors, and then betrayed the veterans. All with the same dollars. Impressive.
I'm a veteran. For me, betrayal is a cardinal sin.
I'm a voter and a taxpayer. I care that Congress has the power of the purse.
Knowing what I know about Alek Skarlatos, I'd not want him within a mile of taxpayer money, or of any "charity" serving veterans.
Alek plays it fast and loose.
Such a grifter's little use.
To taxpayers, or to veterans.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
(5) comments
Of course Peter Defazio the cahpet baggag from Needham is pure as the driven snow despite the fact that starting with nothing, his 3 decades in Congress has resulted in a net worth of $20 million, but I’m sure that’s the result of savy investing, just like Hillary.
How much did DeFazio pay you to write this drivel?
Other than Mr. Skarlotis’s being alive, I still don’t know why he, or his supporters, believe he’s qualified to hold a national elected office. Yeah, he assisted in averting a deadly attack, that’s highly commendable. If you can’t be trusted with donors money, maybe that’s a qualification under GOP rules.
Well, heck. Looks like a typo in the headline. Did it appear in the dead-tree version?
Omitted, at the end of the letter, was a link to the AP article. I'll go ahead and post below (in another comment), since links seem sometimes to trigger deletion.
AP feed that the NR used last week:
https://apnews.com/article/business-oregon-europe-campaign-finance-congress-acbee6e54d6c0344758bf35b6bfd9bd5
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.