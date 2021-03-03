It all started as surgery to my lower spine. I was sent home the afternoon of the operation with well wishes and bottle of pain pills. These pills caused me to have hallucinations in which I thought I was able to walk. As a consequence, i took two bad falls. The Roseburg Fire Department was called to "scrape" me off the bathroom floor. I was taken to the hospital emergency room. After a second fall, I was taken to the Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehab facility.
Checking into this facility, I was very much impressed. It was light, cheery, and spotlessly clean as my own kitchen.
The staff was composed of many different categories of employees, all well-trained and very professional. There were housekeepers, nurses, aides, physical therapists, and undoubtedly many more. These attendants checked our vitals quite often, day and night, and asked if we needed or wanted anything.
I can truthfully say I never, one time, witnessed an unkind word or gesture by an aide. They were polite, caring professionals.
My room was furnished with a hospital bed, dresser, closet, chairs and a tall tray which could be wheeled over the bed. There was a button to call for help. The room was made up and refreshed every day.
Three delicious and wholesome meals were served every day. These were home-cooked and very good. Also, one could have a snack any time, day or night.
As the surgery and the falls affected my balance, I was given physical therapy to help restore my balance. These sessions were given twice a day. The morning workout was instructed by a young man and the afternoon session by a very nice lady.
I was informed a few days early before my discharge date. On that day, the discharge papers were ready as planned.
This tale is not written from hearsay, rumor or gossip. It is my true, exciting, story of my two weeks at Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehab.
Glenn Meeks
Roseburg
It's always nice to hear a wonderful first hand story like yours.
