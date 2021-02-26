The Oregon Department of Education is incredibly racist if the course they are encouraging math educators to take indicates their beliefs.
The premise of the course is that traditional math education is racist. The course advises reducing classroom standards by no longer requiring children to show their work, nor expect them to correctly answer an equation. Even the belief that children should be able to read is disdained. This is supposed to make school more fair for non-white students.
To imply that children of color cannot be expected to find the correct answer to an equation, or even read, is an incredible insult. Dumbing down course standards helps nobody and hurts everyone.
But then for a group of out-of-touch bureaucrats who cannot even differentiate a boy from a girl, I guess understanding that 2+2 always equals 4 could be a difficult concept.
Carol Lovegren Miller
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.