As the November elections rapidly approach, let me offer a few of my personal reasons why I am leaning toward the GOP candidates this time around.

mword
mword

As an educator, you obviously know how to collect and use information correctly.

You might choose to lean Dem if you take the following into consideration.

1. States with the highest murder rates -- Republican

2. States with the highest numbers of people living in poverty -- Republican

3. States with most children without health insurance -- Republican

4. States with the most drug overdose deaths -- Mixed, but Oregon has a drug death of 18.7 compared to Indiana at 36.7, Kentucky at 49.2 and West Virginia at 81.4. What Oregon has is the highest percentage of people who are willing to self-report illegal drug use. That's because they won't go to jail. Some states will give you 20 years for heroin residue in a baggie. Interesting note: Counties that voted for Trump have far higher drug use and O.D. rates than counties that voted for the Democrat.

5. Worst of all, the states with the highest infant mortality rate are all Republican. They're also the states limiting reproductive freedom.

6. States with the lowest minimum wage -- Republican. States with the lowest income per capita -- all Republican.

7. A special one for you as an eductor -- the states with the lowest teacher salaries are all Republican.

Please think twice before you lean Republican. We may have to have a long talk about election denialism and the cult of personality and what that means for our Republic and freedom. Please, just think.

