As the November elections rapidly approach, let me offer a few of my personal reasons why I am leaning toward the GOP candidates this time around.
EDUCATION: As a career educator, I find it tragic that Oregon's K-12 schools are now placed near the bottom in state rankings. Example: 43rd in a Forbes magazine listing.
If our kids don't matter in my voting, what does? And I would contend that considerable blame should rest on our current governor, her predecessor and their party.
CIVIL SOCIETY: I have sadly watched our leaders as they allow Portland to disintegrate into rioting and lawlessness.
I no longer attend events at the Keller and Schnitzer auditoriums in downtown Portland or concerts at the Hult Center in Eugene due to safety concerns.
A family member of mine had her car stolen in Portland. When it was recovered, it was filled with bullet holes. Her family rarely ventures into downtown Portland since the 100 days of riots. The boarded-up, graffiti-covered and vacant businesses of that city are a disgrace to our state.
DRUGS: The Medford Mail Tribune has reported that Oregon ranks #1 in meth use, #1 in prescription opioid abuse, #3 in marijuana, #5 in alcoholism, #7 in cocaine and #11 in heroin. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that Oregon ranks last in the nation in treatment options.
As I walk on the streets of my town, it is not uncommon to find used needles and baggies of drugs, sometimes even on children's playgrounds and school athletic fields.
In good conscience, I cannot vote for leaders of the party that is allowing this to happen.
INFLATION: As a social security recipient, under President Biden, the cost of gasoline, food, services, etc. has far outstripped any COLA adjustments, resulting in a standard of living decline.
Competent leaders anticipate problems and take corrective action. I don't see Biden, Harris, Pelosi, et al. doing this.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
(1) comment
As an educator, you obviously know how to collect and use information correctly.
You might choose to lean Dem if you take the following into consideration.
1. States with the highest murder rates -- Republican
2. States with the highest numbers of people living in poverty -- Republican
3. States with most children without health insurance -- Republican
4. States with the most drug overdose deaths -- Mixed, but Oregon has a drug death of 18.7 compared to Indiana at 36.7, Kentucky at 49.2 and West Virginia at 81.4. What Oregon has is the highest percentage of people who are willing to self-report illegal drug use. That's because they won't go to jail. Some states will give you 20 years for heroin residue in a baggie. Interesting note: Counties that voted for Trump have far higher drug use and O.D. rates than counties that voted for the Democrat.
5. Worst of all, the states with the highest infant mortality rate are all Republican. They're also the states limiting reproductive freedom.
6. States with the lowest minimum wage -- Republican. States with the lowest income per capita -- all Republican.
7. A special one for you as an eductor -- the states with the lowest teacher salaries are all Republican.
Please think twice before you lean Republican. We may have to have a long talk about election denialism and the cult of personality and what that means for our Republic and freedom. Please, just think.
