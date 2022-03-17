In September 2020, the Archie fire consumed around 140,000 acres of forestland in Douglas County. This fire was unlike any we have experienced in recent memory. It was a high severity fire resulting in the killing of most trees within the fire perimeter.
While private forestland owners were able to react quickly and harvest their dead trees, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Forest Service salvage plans were substantially constrained by their respective forest management Plans, by National Environmental Policy Act requirements, and by frivolous lawsuits. The Roseburg BLM had 40,600 acres within the fire perimeter. Nearly 70% of that acreage is in reserves and off-limits to salvage harvest. In the reserves, the dead trees will decay, emit greenhouse gasses, contribute to future fire risk, provide little or no habitat for endangered species, and contribute nothing to local economies and meeting America's wood products needs.
However, on land where management action was allowed, the Roseburg BLM performed quickly and effectively. BLM lands are arranged in a checkerboard pattern with private landowners and many roads are shared. Soon after the fire, the cutting and removal of BLM roadside hazard trees was permitted by the agency, making these roads safe to travel.
Tree planting was ramped up, and will continue at this rapid pace. In 2021, the BLM completed a detailed Environmental Assessment which allowed harvesting of approximately 150 Million board feet on 6,000 acres of BLM land, enough to build 10,000 homes. In March 2022, the BLM auctions the last of these sales. These sales will return approximately $14 million to the federal treasury. Equally important, harvest of this timber provides jobs for loggers, truckers, millworkers and many others in our communities.
So I say, thank you Roseburg BLM employees for your good work!
