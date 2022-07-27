I am a Democrat. I believe in solid government, strong military and the right to pursue my little bit of life, liberty and happiness and know I can’t impinge on another's same right.
I respect the Republican point of view. Government is too big! Let’s work to shrink it, not decapitate it. Spending is out of control. Let's reduce waste, not slaughter every social safety net for the disadvantaged. A bit of give and take. “Compromise” is the magic word. Everyone gets a little bit.
Most children understand before kindergarten, you don’t get everything you want. You can’t have ice cream for breakfast. But it will even out later. That is democracy. The “majority” gets their agenda and the “minority” persuades more people for the next time. It has worked for over 200 years, there is no reason to burn it down.
Winston Churchill paraphrased: “democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others that have been tried from time to time.” If the “minority” wins every time, that is “autocracy,” or “dictatorship.” Some leaders have tried, (Hitler, Stalin and Napoleon), you can get a few years, but it’s never ended well!
I have Republican friends I respect because I know they have honor, integrity and believe there is a path forward that represents and respects all.
Now there are Trumpers… who are NOT Republicans. The Republican Reich. With no concept of honesty. Not surprising, their leader lied 30,573 times just during his term! Their leader has no integrity. Sex with a Porn Star, while married, twice! Impeached, twice! A record 11 associates (so far) indicted for federal crimes from tax evasion to sex crimes, involving minors! There is a proverb, “A man is known by the company he keeps.” I think we know this man!
