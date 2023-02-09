Letter: A broken poem Feb 9, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Can I offer you a broken poemThat we can fix together?May I offer you a bedThat’s been empty for so long?Can I offer you a cup of coffeeThat we can share in the morning?A place of peace where conversationIsn’t necessary? Can I offer you a broken heartWhose scars keep on bleeding?I have so little to offerButCan I offer you a broken poem?Curtis ShoemakeRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Poetry Medicine Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular An illegal marijuana operation left a remote area devastated. One man wants to bring it back to its natural state. Myrtle Creek man dies in fatal crash Roseburg man leaves gun in collection basket during suspected mental health episode Community supporters come together to help those in need Death Notices for February 5, 2023 Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.340 Quarterly Dividend Expion360 Selected by Cube Series as Exclusive Supplier of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Ultralightweight Foldable Camper Expensify to Announce FY 2022 Results Lattice ORAN Solution Stack Named 2023 Edison Awards Finalist Monterey's missing 'Dennis the Menace' statue found in lake
