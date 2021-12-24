Letter: A Christmas Eve ditty for the witty Dec 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Christmas Eve ditty for the wittyTime has passed as COVID roars.No one escaped the bitter wars.We have tested the path of reason and stand.But it seems like we still have found little plan.A Christmas approaches with omicron here.Now many still choose to join in the cure.Defiance and ignorance are so hard to explain.Only the foolish have joined in this game.As time takes more of us, it seems so wrong.We still fight to keep each other strong. Embrace the wise and ignore the combaters.We know that one does not cure those who are haters.I never thought I would see such disarray.Throughout the world, they say it’s OK.Do not let guard or mask down, I say.Perhaps a Christmas gift is who I can save.So dash to all you who still err in place.Know that this is not how God sheds His grace.As we arrive on Christmas, that special morn.Remember those lost and those whom we mourn.Merry Christmas, and pray for a better new year! Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Roberto JaramilloRoseburg React to this story: Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christmas Eve Ditty Christmas Morn God Ignorance Defiance Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment mworden Dec 24, 2021 9:30am Thank you, Roberto. Your contributions have been a joy. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Significant snowfall expected for Cascades, with possibility of snow in Roseburg after Christmas Roseburg man charged for burglary, fighting with cops in separate incidents Woman sent to hospital after fire in southeast Roseburg Former RPD officer pleads no contest to misconduct charges, surrenders his badge Local film "Death with Dignity" to premier at Roseburg Cinema TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Customer Service Specialist Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Ask a Master Gardener: Calendula Glide nonprofit contemplating possibility of community recreation park Death Notices for December 24, 2021 This Week in Obituaries Officials stress preparation ahead of winter weather Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(1) comment
Thank you, Roberto. Your contributions have been a joy.
