Scientists say we've reached the maximum amount of global warming. We must make changes, so all can live. Here's a few electricity ideas:

1. The toaster: Skip the toast. I've learned that bread for breakfast is just fine.

2. The oven: Except for baking, you can turn the oven off ten minutes before the food is done. The residual heat will finish the cooking.

3. The toaster oven: If you have one, use it instead of the range's oven whenever possible.

4. The refrigerator: Decide what items you need before you open the door. The longer the door is open, the more energy will be needed to re-cool.

5. Washing machine: I've learned that cold water is fine for washing most things. Towels and dish clothes do need hot water to kill bacteria.

Phyllis Finney

Roseburg

