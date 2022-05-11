Letter: A few easy things to reduce energy consumption May 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scientists say we've reached the maximum amount of global warming. We must make changes, so all can live. Here's a few electricity ideas:1. The toaster: Skip the toast. I've learned that bread for breakfast is just fine.2. The oven: Except for baking, you can turn the oven off ten minutes before the food is done. The residual heat will finish the cooking.3. The toaster oven: If you have one, use it instead of the range's oven whenever possible.4. The refrigerator: Decide what items you need before you open the door. The longer the door is open, the more energy will be needed to re-cool.5. Washing machine: I've learned that cold water is fine for washing most things. Towels and dish clothes do need hot water to kill bacteria.Phyllis FinneyRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County gears up for grilled cheese event Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Brandon Bowers Four hospitalized after rollover crash on I-5 Thursday night Two arrested on burglary charges after chase near Tenmile TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Portland man sent to federal prison for pot shop robbery Dutch Bros: Q1 Earnings Snapshot Portland mayor signs emergency order over trash, graffiti Vacasa Releases Record First Quarter 2022 Results Avista is Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors
