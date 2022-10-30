Christine Drazan is calm, informed and tough-minded. She will be the exceptional governor we need to stop Oregon from becoming an unlivable state. "Tent city Tina" and "Tough-talking Betsy" have been at the helm for far too many years and steered us off course.
An imbalance of power tilting hard left is largely responsible for destructive policies; such as leniency on crime, aggressive pandemic mandates with use of executive orders, school closures and lowered educational standards harming children, overly-restrictive land use laws limiting available housing, enabling homelessness above public safety; imposing crippling taxes on business, insistence on job-killing and inflationary carbon tax on industry and zero carbon emission goals that will be catastrophic to Oregon economy and make an imperceptible difference on global climate.
Christine Drazan as governor will lead us in a new direction. She will:
• Clean house on agency incompetence and misconduct.
• Work with the Legislature to trim the fat on wasteful spending and curb the unsustainable growth of government programs.
• Support production in our state and reduce taxes and regulations on business.
• Respect our regional differences and empower local governments to problem-solve for their citizens.
• Move the mentally ill and addicted toward services that will serve them, and our communities more humanely.
• Help hard-working Oregonians realize the dream of affordable home ownership.
• Step in when there is property damage and criminal activity during riots and unrest.
• Protect our State from sliding into a place we no longer recognize.
Christine Drazan is the remarkable leader we need at this crucial moment to guide our state back to good health. She will not use the same tired ideas to solve problems, she will lean in boldly and decisively to correct our course. Christine will be a breath of fresh air for our beloved Oregon.
Please vote for Christine Drazan to be our next governor.
