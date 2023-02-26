A column in the February 23 edition of The News-Review claimed that a recent review in the prestigious Cochrane review series proved that masks were useless in preventing the spread of COVID during the pandemic, and that mask mandates were futile, irresponsible exercises and abuses of power. I have read this article, and it does no such thing. Of note, the title of the paper is "Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses." COVID is not even in the title.
Moreover, in the first paragraph it stated, “The evidence summarized in this review does not include results from studies from the current COVID‐19 pandemic.” Also, “Many studies were conducted during non‐epidemic influenza periods, but several studies were conducted during the global H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, and others in epidemic influenza seasons up to 2016.” The opening sentence of the paragraph, titled authors' conclusions, stated: “The high risk of bias in the trials, variation in outcome measurement, and relatively low compliance with the interventions during the studies hamper drawing firm conclusions and generalizing the findings to the current COVID‐19 pandemic.” No doubt.
The author, Mr. Bret Louis Stephens, is not a doctor. Rather he is an American conservative journalist with an axe to grind. To explore recent studies demonstrating the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of COVID, go to Google scholar using key words: masks, COVID, prevention. You will learn that masks have been a helpful component of decreasing the rate of spread of COVID. Ironically, masks are more effective in preventing an infected person from spreading the virus than they are in protecting the uninfected from them. Thus, the selfish, infected deniers who refused masks made masks less effective than they would be had they been used by everyone.
