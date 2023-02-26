A column in the February 23 edition of The News-Review claimed that a recent review in the prestigious Cochrane review series proved that masks were useless in preventing the spread of COVID during the pandemic, and that mask mandates were futile, irresponsible exercises and abuses of power. I have read this article, and it does no such thing. Of note, the title of the paper is "Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses." COVID is not even in the title.

