I was hospitalized from June 30 through July 14 at PeaceHealth in Springfield due to a medical emergency, would I survive? I learned life always offers hope. Change is possible. The end may seem finite. But for believers, life is but a second. As I waited, I saw different nursing styles. Some stellar, and some doing a job. The surgeons played yo-yo with my surgery to the detriment of my pain and suffering. Finally, a hospitalist doctor, Dr. Charlotte Yeomans, took the bull by the horns in a bout with the surgery department. The next day I was in surgery. Pain still lingers, staples are still on, but I experienced excellent medical care not just by being quiet and patient. Sometimes a good pounding on the table gets the attention.
I learned life is fragile, not mine. I could live another day or die. I could remain a patient stuck by a political mess of scheduling. Or I could trust in the good Lord, who works mysteriously through these men and women providers. Good care is not just getting vitals checked every three hours. It is not just whether my pride was taken away by kind souls who made it seem normal. I could not change if I left the hospital bitter. But I found that my life changed because of all those good people, nurses, cleaning staff, chaplains and doctors. I am different today: weak, in pain, slow. My heart and the soul are so grateful for those who made me feel respected and dignified. I thank God for this experience. I know our lives can change just like mine. We all need great compassionate, caring people to help us along the way. Healing is short, but a life of joy and gratitude lasting.
(1) comment
Roberto, I'm so glad you're on the road to recovery with your spirit and gratitude intact despite suffering and worry. Hope to hear more from you soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.