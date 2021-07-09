This is a response to Mr. Haley's comment on clear cutting (Letter to the editor, July 7, The News-Review).
Obviously this gentleman hasn't lived in Oregon very long because if he had he would know that burnt trees, if left standing, become infected with disease and bugs and can destroy a complete forest. Second for every tree that is cut, three more are replanted to replace the one tree that was cut.
The forest service and private timber companies that own this timber are doing a great job of trying to get ahead of future problems so that we will have sustainable forests for all to enjoy and to keep our communities employed.
A little research goes a long way to understanding what needs to be done to manage a forest and by doing so we can ensure the population growth of more wildlife, recreation and clean water.
David Gibson
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.