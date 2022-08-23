We are on the edge of losing our democracy. The Obiden era of corruption and quid pro quo with China, Russia and Ukraine has polluted our beloved nation.
What will it take for the left to wake up to the wokeness and deviation that is weakening our once strong USA.
A politician can either love our country or abuse his position for the welfare of his own family in exchange for favors to other countries. It's called quid quo pro.
When a government turns against its own people, it becomes a police state by weaponizing its own DOJ and FBI. When a country opens its borders to criminals, drug cartels, sex criminals, etc., then it sacrifices the security and safety of its own citizens. When riots destroy parts of our cities and no one is punished, we have no law and order.
When uninformed people elect a corrupt politician, they will get what they voted for. Many Obiden diehard democrats will stick to CNN, MSNBC and NPR, which gives twisted disinformation, false or no reporting on what is important. How can radicals disrespect our flag and support a demented leader who's in China's pocket?
Democracy means "a government by the people." We, the taxpayers, are the people who hire those who run it. If they lead us astray, they are betraying their oath to us. To be a true American, you respect and love our flag and our democracy.
Think of how much better your life was under Trump. And if you want to beat Trump in 2024, you'll need to be Trump. If he loses, we lose, and China and the New World Order win. Hoping all of you reading this sense the urgency in my words, and please, just vote smart.
Karen, you described your Dear Leader Trump to a tee. Not to mention the ongoing criminal enterprise that is the GOP.
01/06/2022
