Having dealt with family members with mental health for many years, I didn’t realize that I had been an enabler. Out of the motive of love, I didn’t realize I was being manipulated.
We love and want the best for our loved ones, but can easily allow them to constantly manipulate. The community believes that by supplying them various supplies, somehow they are solving the issue. Giving them money due to having sympathy is only exasperating the issue. By enabling them, we tend to keep them going into a negative direction.
Positive solutions, back when I was dealing with a mentally ill person, I was so very thankful for, was called a two person hold. At that time, two people could go down to the courthouse and sign the paperwork; this allowed the police to go and pick this person up. They would take them to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, and then they were taken before a judge to have them committed for at least a week in order to get the person leveled out. Unfortunately, I had to go through this process many times, but I thank God for the much needed help.
Unfortunately, I was told this is no longer an option. Roseburg doesn’t have psychiatrists available; no mental facility of any kind in the county. I see a lot of money given over to “help” our mentally unstable people with no real solutions. I could be wrong, but it seems like most of the people who are amongst the homeless have mental, alcohol or drug issues. Families feel helpless when trying to help their loved ones.
In closing, I know that there’s no easy solution, but the need for a mental facility and psychiatrists could be a step in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.