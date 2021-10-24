It's never too late to get scammed.
I know that you missed out on the South Sea Bubble scam and Tulipmania; they happened centuries ago. Maybe you missed out on chinchilla breeding, the 1950s opportunity to set fire to your life savings. My dad got, uh, skinned, on that one.
Did you fail to buy a degree from Trump "University"? Did you neglect signing up with his multilevel marketing scheme where people would send in urine and get back vitamins specifically designed for them? Did you forget to send in money for Steve Bannon and his friends to "build the wall?"
Never fear. If you still have life savings to set aflame, ponder this: Yesterday, formation of the “Trump Media and Technology Group” (TMTG) was announced, including something called “TRUTH Social”—a Trump-focused-Twitter-clone, through which Trump can collect several hundred million dollars of suckers'--I mean, investors'--money, even if his new social platform never posts anything, or never makes a dime. Two hours after launch, the whole site came down. (Now back again, like a bad penny.)
Doesn't matter. Trump stands to net hundreds of millions of dollars from this monstrosity, called a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), in which some low-value shell company that’s already listed on a stock market “buys” a private company, then relists itself under the name of that new company.
Yesterday (20 October), Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) was trading at $9.96/share; as I write this, it's at $49/share. Tulipmania was seldom this wild, and urine-bespoke vitamins never netted this much money for Trump. Sometimes you just have to admire the guy. He gets a 20% stake, and in exchange for this 20% stake, he invests his name, and his, uh, reputation.
All bubbles burst.
Meanwhile, you have a chance to set your savings ablaze.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
(6) comments
Mr. Yetter, yet again you educate the readers and brilliantly tick off reality-deniers. Trump's foray into social media was a complete failure. I'm not talking about his Twitter-like effort that you describe here but the website "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," which lasted a mere 29 days before Trump himself pulled the plug due to extremely low attendance. Aren't we tired of winning yet? I'm not sure how much more winning we can take. The behind-the-curtain shenanigans committed by Trump create yet another revenue stream for his eventual comeback, which he can only accomplish if he admits that he did not win the 2020 election because, you know, a person cannot run for a third term, especially not a third consecutive term. In any event, although Trump will no longer be putting the Twit in Twitter, he will no doubt gather his prodigious cult following into a new fold of fiction, which will, I predict, become fully fledged about the time that our new civil war claims its first wave of casualties. Whether he wins or loses in 2024, he will certainly claim victory and demolish democracy because, as we all know, he loves us. Anyone have a degree from Trump University that I can borrow? I have to blow my nose.
Second only to the build back better scam started by creepy Joe to remove money from honest hard working legal citizens of the United States 🇺🇸 pockets.
Huge, I wonder--and my curiosity is genuine--how you think calling people names--especially the childlike indulgence of prefixing given names with epithets, such as tyrannical Trump--helps? Helps with anything. Helps to prove your point, helps to win your argument, helps you not look foolish. What is the spellbinding mechanism of childish ad hominems that compels people to freely cast silly epithets with some sort of assumed, superstitious benefit that I cannot understand? If you cannot answer this question (as a five-year-old cannot), then perhaps you should stop doing it so that you increase the level of civility in our discourse instead of lowering it to the level of little boys pulling on the pigtails of little girls. Otherwise, the thoughtful readers of your opinion will have to assume that it is merely another thoughtless enterprise of Trump's cult following.
Trump offers the only sane solutions to the hopelessly bad decisions being made by Biden.
Wretched722:
Infrastructure.
EOM.
Really, Wretched? You put "sane" in the same sentence as "Trump"? Please offer an example of a current Trump policy that is sane. Thank you.
