First, I want to thank D.C. Commissioner Tom Kress for his views of the economic impact on the salmon and steelhead in the Umpqua river system. I also want to thank Karl Konecny, board member of The Steamboaters, for his views on protecting and improving the fishery on the North Umpqua River.
Who am I? I’m an old guy who has fished the southwest Oregon streams for 70-plus years, watching the rise and fall of various steelhead and salmon runs. As such, I have some comments and suggestions to make.
Tom hit economic reliance right on the head: coastal communities like Winchester Bay and Reedsport live and die by the fish runs. The health of these runs affect commercial fishermen and sport fishermen alike, whether the goal is to catch-and-release or put food on their tables.
I also share Karl’s concern over ODF&W putting all their eggs in one basket and agree that fish hatcheries should be closer to the source of cold water. For these reasons, the old Rock Creek Hatchery location is no longer a viable option. A hatchery (hatch boxes) at the Soda Springs dam would be a better option, with its fish ladder and spawning beds.
A current threat for the salmon/steelhead is the proliferation of smallmouth bass in much of the Umpqua River, which eat the out-going salmon fry. A recent article in the Coos Bay World suggested less than 1% of the salmon and steelhead smolt make it to the ocean.
Small mouth bass eat a lot of juvenile salmon and steelhead. They have completely taken over the Main Umpqua. Put a bounty on them, and watch the runs go up.
