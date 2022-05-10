Letter: A poem to sum up my feelings on 'Greater Idaho' May 10, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No on 10-185If you like IdahoMove to IdahoI like OregonI'll stay in Oregon.Joyce BarkerRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment mword May 10, 2022 1:38pm I'll stay in Oregon, too. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston man brutally beaten, recovering in Portland hospital Douglas County gears up for grilled cheese event Brandon Bowers Four hospitalized after rollover crash on I-5 Thursday night Two arrested on burglary charges after chase near Tenmile TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share Pixelworks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results GrowGeneration Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on Cyber Resiliency for Firmware Protections and Supply Chain Security
(1) comment
I'll stay in Oregon, too.
