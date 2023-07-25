Commentator Question 1: What did you mean when you said that America would be destroyed if Trump wasn’t elected in 2024?
Republicans in general mean that if the Biden administration continues with the shut down of our oil production, if Congress continues to pass massive spending bills, and if a strong president such as President Trump does not control our southern border, then our country will be destroyed by energy shortages, hyperinflation and the continuing invasion of migrants. I anticipate the destruction of our economy and society if another administration does as poorly as the present.
Commentator Question 2: What is your opinion of the pro-patriot sites that are calling on people to arm themselves in preparation for civil war if Donald Trump is not elected in 2024?
Preparing is the correct choice since the Biden administration and possibly another administration could continue to destroy law and order.
Question 3: Why are the Republican articles anonymous?
Because the Republican Party Public Relations Committee anticipated that The News-Review commenters favoring the Democratic Party would attempt doxing, which they did by publishing the PR Committee membership.
My suggestion to the commentators so prolific at insults and name calling: Please remember some of your grandmothers’ favorite sayings: “To belittle is to be little” or perhaps “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Now, can the Democrats answer the questions that were put to them in these articles?
1. Do you support the mutilation of children’s sex organs, hormone therapy and abortions given to minors without the parents’ consent or knowledge?
2. The Democrats platform states that “We are committed to open, responsive, transparent and honest government.” Are the local Democrats willing to stand by this commitment for transparent and honest elections?
I don't know who the collective Democrats are...I'm just one free-thinking person, proud to live in a country that still allows free-thinking and free discussions. So, I don't have any answers, just a couple of opinions:
1. I do not. I don't understand the motivation, and I never will. I haven't seen any examples of 'happy endings' for any minor who went through it. If I had a chance to vote, I'd vote [thumbdown].
2. Yes, as any living, breathing American would express, I'm committed to expecting transparent and honest elections. I believe we need to quickly act to fix and repair the top three voter fraud issues proven by the post 2020 Presidential election recounts, examinations and legal reviews; specifically these three:
Hint: All the searching, looking, and junk legal wrangling revealed nothing to fix or even worry about. It's a dead horse, so it can't hurt to continue beating it -- but it is a dead horse.
Who will I vote for in 2024? Who knows -- I haven't received my ballot yet, and neither have you.
Terry, please read this. It's important.
People think oil production is down because gasoline prices are so high. Over $4 a gallon in Roseburg today. And that's less than the past couple years.
That's not from lack of product or supply chain issues. Big Oil engaged in some record-breaking price gouging and made record-breaking profits in 2022 -- 200 Billion Dollars in Profit last year alone. They're on the same path this year.
From the Wall Street Journal: "Biden Beating Trump On Oil Production -- Biden's energy policies have thus far resulted in greater oil production than at any point in American history. The country is producing more oil now, under the Biden administration, than it did at any point under the Trump administration." April 10, 2023
Progressives and climate activists have been criticizing Biden for scaling up oil and gas production. They're saying things like, "Biden Administration Oil, Gas Drilling Approvals Outpace Trump’s" and "Massive Fossil Fuel Expansion Undermines U.S. Climate Commitments"
If the GOP means America will be destroyed if Biden keeps on shutting down oil production, you can relax, Terry. GOP fears are unfounded. Oil and gas production has been *increased* during the Biden Administration.
You need to aim your ire at Big Oil for price gouging. They helped create inflation while they raked in the profits. They are using their money and vast power to avoid paying windfall profit taxes and to stop plans by states to end price-gouging. The GOP is helping them. Please don't let it happen.
[thumbup]. Thank you. I had no idea people still did not understand that oil is sold on the open market. There are more leases issued now than ever in our history. No president is stopping oil production here in the US - the demand world wide is driving the price. Thank you for your factual response to the myth/false information on oil production in this letter. The remainder of the letter gets worse in its innuendos and false allegations.
I am a proud Trump Supporter - good article, and I hope he gets re-elected next year.
Do you defend his name-calling? His threats of violence? How about his liability for sexual assault?
What make you proud?
A poster-child for the Seven Deadly Sins?
A promise to arrogate virtually all powers of the government to himself?
His many grifts?
His good looks?
Do you believe that our oil production is shut down? How about alien abductions?
[thumbup] excellent points, and such an evenhanded response, Citizen Joe. Kudos to you.
I am the person who asked those questions and I thank you for responding. i'll respond to your questions later. I'll respond as an individual who is also a Dem. I am not a member of the Democratic Central Committee and nobody from the Central Committee is telling me what to write or asking me to help them. I am not a publicist for the Dems.
About doxxing ... I directed those questions to Tom Dole after he posted a comment. I said I was asking him directly because he was a member of the board of the local GOP. I also listed the reasons he was qualified to answer.
You can't be doxxed as a member of the GOP board if your bright smiling face festoons the official website. He listed his qualifications in this newspaper when he ran for the ESD board. He wanted to stop "woke" and CRT. His words.
Your doxxing fears seem a bit paranoid.
[thumbup]
Republicans stack absurdities upon absurdities.
They open with "Republicans in general mean that if the Biden administration continues with the shut down of our oil production...."
The truth is that our oil production is not shut down: it is expanding.
In 1985, production peaked at around 9 million barrels a day, and it declined until Bush left office and President Obama was inaugurated--in January 2009, we were averaging 5 million barrels a day. during the Obama years, product shot up to about 9 million barrels a day. When Trump left office, it was averaging 10.5 million per day. Today, it's 11.5 million per day--which is not shut down. Further: "EIA projects U.S. crude oil production will climb by 720,000 bpd to 12.61 million bpd this year, above a prior forecast calling for a gain of 640,000 bpd."
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-2023-oil-output-rise-more-than-previously-expected-eia-says-2023-06-06/
https://www.macrotrends.net/2562/us-crude-oil-production-historical-chart
Republicans traffic in "alternate facts"--known to the rest of us as "lies".
The economy is thriving. GDP is growing faster than in the rest of the developed world, and inflation is lower than in the rest of the developed world. Inflation here is down to 3%, still higher than the target of 2%, but some economists are already concerned about potential deflation, which can be catastrophic.
"Infrastructure week" became a joke in the Trump administration, but President Biden has expanded infrastructure more than any other president in living memory. And Republicans love to come to the ribbon-cuttings.
Republicans' questions are absurd, and mischaracterize reality as much as do their assertions about oil and the economy.
Doxxing is wrong, and dangerous. That said, I think that when an organization publishes opinions and statements of alleged fact, it is only responsible for the individuals involved to accept responsibility. I publish letters and opinion pieces here, with my name, Joe Yetter and most commenters here know who I am, as CitizenJoe. My address, phone number, email, party registration, voting history, and so on are all public information, as they are for almost everyone here. But it's rude to publish that information on this site; that is doxxing and we should abstain.
Oil production is not shut down.
Our nation will do far better if the twice-impeached, twice-indicted (and counting), twice-divorced, disgraced serial adulterer, liar, and con man is treated by voters as he deserves.
[thumbup]
