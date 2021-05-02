Roseburg High School will continues to embrace a proud tradition that includes the symbol of a proud people as our mascot. “Go Indians”! And thank –you Charles Lee for having the courage to vote your conscience in a high–pressure environment saturated with “woke-ism”. Mr. Lee, the majority of us who live here, and will impacted by this contentious school-board decision, are forever grateful. You have reminded us of how important it is to elect school-board members who reflect the culture of the community that they serve…. and how timely was this event!
Once again, the ballots are arriving in the mail, and once again, it’s time to remember, “elections have consequences.” Who will “stand in the breech” when the next attack upon our values and traditions takes aim at our school system and our children? You know it’s coming! Who will be the next Charles Lee when “chips are down” and “the pressure’s on?” Andrew Shirtcliff is the right choice for those of us who enjoy traditional values that set our county apart from what is becoming an increasingly progressive state. Our elected officials are going to have to stand their ground, or Douglas County will be unrecognizable in the near future. I believe that Andrew Shirtcliff will do this for us, and I am asking all of you who believe that ”some things are worth keeping,” to vote for him.
Christi Warren
Roseburg
