My opinion comes from factual history such as WWII books and personal visits to Dachau and Terezin concentration camp. Seeing the furnaces and gas chambers reminded me of the tragic slaughter of the unborn in America.
Abortion is the American Holocaust. The killing of the unborn child is no different than what happened in Germany before and during world war II in getting rid of unwanted people. Hitler indoctrinated school children in what he believed.
Higher education is doing the same to students in America. The news media of Germany went along with Hitler’s propaganda of the pure Aryan race by getting rid of the unwanted people. That is the same thing the American news media is by supporting abortion groups and the Democratic party. The propaganda is, the right of women to kill the baby, calling it women’s health care and birth control. All abortion groups, news media and Democrats are ignoring scientific data showing the development of the unborn child. The killing of the unborn child up to birth shows how morally decadent the Oregon government and people have become.
Most of the German people accepted the Hitler propaganda, just like the American people believe the progressive propaganda. What is amazing and horrifying, is how many is the American church today, like the German church before, are willing to look the other way and ignore what is happening. Dietrich Bonhoeffer warned the German church repeatedly of what was happening in their country. The church ignored his warnings. He died trying to protect life, but did not have the support of the church and its leaders. He was told not to be political. The American church is making the same mistakes the German church made. My information comes from a book called “Letter to the American Church” written by Eric Metaxas. Last night I listened to the radio show about how a woman survived a botched abortion. She weighed less than four pounds.
(3) comments
The first sentence of the last paragraph says it all. Now just replace it with the GOP.
Mr. Boyer -- This subject has been argued up and down, left and right. After a while you make up your mind how you feel about the subject, and you move on. You seem to have made up your mind -- and now I hope you can move on without trying to convince others that they are somehow evil for exercising pro choice options.
WOW!!![thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.