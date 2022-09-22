The Democrats are using abortion as a smokescreen to hide their failures. In the process, they portray women as being either too dumb to use contraceptives and avoid pregnancy, or so barbaric they kill their own babies for convenience. It would be worse. There are species which eat their young.
Abortion should be available to women where the pregnancy endangers the mother's life. There may be instances where something is wrong with the baby that I'm too ignorant to address that justifies abortion. Whatever, abortion should be a last resort and not a birth control method.
In the case of rape, I believe society has it wrong. The baby shouldn't be faced with a death sentence. If a death penalty is in order, it should be used on the rapist, not the baby. The baby is innocent. What a concept! The baby lives, given to someone who will lovce and raise it as if it were their own. The rapist dies, so he won't rape again, and the birth mother can go on with her life.
You heard the one about the mother disciplining her teenager saying, "I brought you into this world, and I can take you out." Of course she can't, but it illustrates that the only difference between an unborn child and teenager is time.
To those women who carry the signs saying it's my body, "I say yes it is, and it's beautiful." Use that body wisely because the responsibility, and consequences, are inequitably yours. Even if abortion remains available, it can physically and mentally scar you.
There is no way I can cast my vote in a way it could be construed to say I support killing babies. If the choice is all or none, I choose none.
