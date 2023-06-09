Ms. Eeds, either you were not at the 2022 Pride event to see the hate your fellow “parishioners” from Wellspring Bible Fellowship were spewing or you were one of those degrading other people in the name of a fake religion.
Telling people they are going to hell because they don’t think like you — even a 4 year old child — is not Christ-like. Is someone screaming at your children telling them how awful they are and going to hell OK? Your version of spreading the gospel is simply a justification of your mistreatment of people just because they are different than you and your self-serving sanctimonious beliefs.
“Natural family” is not in the bible. Those are your words. It is not your place to judge anyone.
There is a difference between having someone else’s beliefs shoved down people’s throats and “gospel going out to every people group without discrimination.” You are discriminating! Do you hold placards and yell at fellow parishioners through bullhorns that they are going to hell? No, because if you attend Wellspring, you share a belief that abhorrent behavior is OK. It is not.
You say the church pew is not the whole world. You are right. Anyone wanting to hear your hate, can attend WBF. Yelling at people and waving signs telling them that they are going to hell is not proselytizing, but simply hateful behavior to make you feel superior to others.
As for reviewing my life. I did not ask life advice from you. I don’t hate people and put them down just because they are different like you do. Try being accepting like the scripture you so loosely interpret.
Romans 15:7 “Therefore accept one another, just as Christ accepted us to the glory of God.” That is what the bible states about your discriminatory behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.