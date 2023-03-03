This week has been wrought with heartache for several families in Douglas County. Families that have lost loved ones to addictions. Addiction is cruel, ungiving, unforgiving, and a thief of life. It robs, steals and kills from the inside out. When it reaches a new level of low, it steals some more.
I want to start out by saying, I have the ability to say these things about addictions because I too suffered from its cruel hand, a hand that no one would ever be able to win at or gain from its usage.
I have dealt with families who in the last week who have lost sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers and friends. I want you all to know, there was nothing you could say or do that would change anything for any of them. Addiction is personal and needs to be dealt with on a personal level. Families can't make a loved one stop using. It is at first a personal choice, then the addiction kicks in and takes over.
Accountability is a factor and always must be looked at from a reality stance. It would be nice if the world could play the blame game, blame the drug, the drug dealers and lets make laws that produce changes. It starts there, drug dealers should be put through a course of action that is guaranteed a year of skill building, the addicted needs new skills to deal with life's problems, this is going to take a year or more to learn and maintain. It is going to take all of us to help out and stand up and be a voice for someone who can't stand accountable for themselves.
