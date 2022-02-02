The News-Review’s Jan. 30 story on the problem of after-hours veterinary care in Douglas County shed light on a long-standing problem. Compliments to Madison Temmel and the paper for raising the issue.
Local veterinarians have tried for many years to find ways to close the gap in emergency care for pets. I took part in such conversations multiple times before retiring recently after 40 years in a small-animal practice in Roseburg.
The story’s remarks from the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association’s president hit the target directly. Almost all emergency vet clinics are found in areas with a large enough population to support them.
Mixed-animal clinics can cover these emergencies, because they are already prepared to cover after-hours calls for livestock and other large animals. But Douglas County would need more small-animal practices to provide support for a network or freestanding emergency clinic.
It’s not possible to staff a 24-hour clinic in a rural area without a significantly larger number of cases. In addition, clients would have to be prepared for the higher costs of emergency care to keep the business solvent.
I’m well aware that all this seems unimportant to anyone whose pet is suffering or in need of urgent care. Ideally, some of the solutions suggested by OVMA president Heidi Houchen could be explored, along with the after-hours phone service described in Ms. Temmel’s story.
We’d love to see more options available for keeping all our pets safe and well.
