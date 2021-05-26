I’d like to respond to Micki Hall’s recent letter “Democracy reveals itself with each election”.
I appreciated Mrs. Hall’s gracious congratulations to her victorious opponent, Andrew Shirtcliff (as well as to the rest of the special election candidates). She ran a good race, but came up a little short (1%). The results of this school board election were eerily similar to the results of the recent mascot vote. One person, Charles Lee, made the difference in the mascot decision, and one percent made the difference in this one. I guess our votes really do matter!
Although Mrs. Hall was NOT remiss in regard to her congratulatory words, I believe she WAS remiss in regard to her need to apologize to Charles Lee.
In a public meeting following Mr. Lee’s carefully considered decision (and vote) to retain Roseburg High’s “Indian” mascot, Mrs. Hall exclaimed that nobody else (other than Mr. Lee) could have possibly come to this conclusion, having seen the evidence as presented. Many of us who were present at this meeting found Mrs. Hall’s comments (and demeanor) to be offensive and belittling, both to Mr. Lee, and to those of us who agreed with his position.
This type of “public-shaming” should never be acceptable in meetings like these, and this behavior very likely cost Mrs. Hall her position on the school-board, in my humble opinion.
Christi Warren
Roseburg
Au contraire! It is Charles Lee who should apologize for his vote.
