I believe that one of the reasons Peter DeFazio decided to retire was because Alek Skarlatos received 46% of the votes in their last competition. Probably more than any of Pete's other opponents in previous elections.
Another sure-fire sign that Alek is a worthy opponent is that the Democrats are throwing dirt on him. The campaign finance law that he allegedly violated really wasn't. Their motto seems to be, if they might beat you, drag them through the mud and ruin their reputation. How they treated the 45th president was ample proof of that tactic.
The loggers and sawmill owners are supporting Alek's campaign. That's because he has promised to help keep the trucks rolling and the sawmills producing. The jobs they provide are critical to the economic health of our state; especially in the rural areas. The timber industry has always been a major factor in Oregon's economy. If we can convince the USFS and the BLM that it's better to have a sustained yield harvest than to let it burn every summer, that probably won't change.
Some folks seem to think that Alek is too young to be our representative. I don't believe that. He has proved that he is capable of making good choices under extreme pressure. If it weren't for him and his friends, many innocent people would have died on that train to Paris.
I believe that Alek Skarlatos will work hard for the citizens of the 4th Congressional District and fulfill as many of his campaign promises as possible. That's why I will be voting for him on Nov. 8. If you agree, please join me. Thank you.
