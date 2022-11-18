The Freedom Foundation has never been interested in helping workers, far from it. It opposes workers becoming organized, people banding together to fight for what they believe in, for their rights.
Of all the social justice movements in the United States, organized labor has been the most effective. People who fight for decent wages, a say in having safe working conditions, health and welfare provisions and a pension, these people have always proven themselves to be on the right side of history. They still are.
Trout says people are looking for ways to save a few dollars. What she doesn’t say is that union workers realize they have a right to earn a few more dollars. This is right and good, as the wealthy in this land are usurping the prosperity of this land. The wealthy are securing far more than their share.
The idea that we work in order to build ourselves a future is not important to the Freedom Foundation and other union-busting outfits. What those folks want is a populace so financially distraught that people are frantic for the merest crumbs. People like that won’t raise questions and inquire why we can’t have a fairer economic system.
That’s what this organization wants, and it’s what Trout is advertising for.
All people who work ought to be able to prosper from that work. Trout and all anti-worker organizations hate that, and they hate the people who fight for it. Prosperity belongs to the filthy rich, obviously.
Well said, John. Those who would disagree simply have no knowledge or understanding of the history of the American labor movement.
