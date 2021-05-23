Worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. Join the Alzheimer's Association in going purple and raising awareness this June during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. The more people know about Alzheimer's, the more action we inspire.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and 11 million+ family members and friends provide care. In Oregon, there are more than 69,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 155,000 family members and friends providing care.
My name is Pam Speta and I have first-hand knowledge of living in rural America and trying to care for someone with dementia. My husband Rich had early onset Alzheimer's. After removing him from memory care facilities, I cared for him at home while working full-time. I experienced the physical, emotional, and financial strain Alzheimer's imposes on a family. This lead me to build the Forget Me Not Village; the first spousal care facility in the country, but it is not enough.
In recent years Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Senators Wyden and Merkley and Representative DeFazio will continue to support an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health.
To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, available resources and how you can get involved during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, visit //alz.org/abam.
Pam Speta
Roseburg
