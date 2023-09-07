Conservatives are like an orchestra, each member lends effort for a unique part to play. It’s crucial for each person to utilize their unique talents with other conservatives. Some people are good with numbers, others love to write, or are skilled orators. Everybody has something to bring to the table, you just have to have the will.
The U.S. right now is tone deaf and out of tune, many can only hear a few chords and ignore the rest. All they hear is “Orange man is bad” – Trump is not, nor has ever been, a Boy Scout. He didn’t get elected in 2016 because he was all saintly and good, he got elected because the Democrat’s choice was evil and most of us that aren’t Marxists, know this.
The conservative America First movement to again pick Trump is because the alternative is madness. This country cannot continue on the Democrat fast track to communism. The corrupt puppet in the White House right now has an Oprah Winfrey fetish with young children, is draining the life out of this country. Crime, violence, inflation and the whole gambit of bad indicators is plain to see. Weaponizing the federal government to go after Christians, conservatives and those with moral character is bringing us to the edge of a cliff.
Can the AF bring this country back to sanity or is it too late and the Marxists have already dug in too deep? Our forefathers saw this possibility 250 years ago and gave us the Second Amendment to correct our tyrannical government. “Thou shall not infringe on a citizen’s right to bare arms” is only one small part of the Constitution that the left is so desperate to remove. People need to reread the Constitution before it is too late.
