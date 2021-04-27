I see that the rescue plan, being provided by the federal government, is being handed out to the local governments. That is good. We need to make improvements in the local areas.
How many of these local government officials belong to the GOP? They seem to be happy to be getting the funds to fill in the gaps. How many of them realize that no GOP member in Congress voted in favor of them getting these much needed funds?
Maybe it is time to acknowledge the party that provided this funding and quit complaining about them and start complaining about the party that doesn't want to do anything for this country. How many of you got a check from the passage of this bill? If you don't like it, you can always return it to the treasury department. How many of you are going to do that? In the meantime, it is time to quit complaining and be thankful for what you have.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.