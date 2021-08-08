I am fascinated by language. And one element of language is what I call one's "functional vocabulary." By this I mean the meaning, sometimes implied rather than stated, of the words we use.
One such interesting word is "agenda."
Have you ever noticed that an "agenda" is something that only those folks I disagree with have?
If a letter to the editor claims that an individual or a group has an agenda, it is often clear from the context that the individual disapproves of it. In other words, I and my tribe have principles and values; you, on the other hand, appear to have an agenda.
Folks, the word "agenda" just means a list of things to do. This is the Latin root meaning.
It's OK to have an agenda.
Del McAmis
Roseburg
No Del, there is more than one meaning to the word 'agenda'. What you're addressing is the meaning of agenda as "the underlying intentions or motives of a particular person or group." It's a staple of American politics and I view it as a game politicians enjoy playing regardless of how it affects Americans.
