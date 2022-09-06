We were recently honored to host a group of Canadian family.
I thought it interesting to hear their views on our crazy American situation. Here is what I heard.
They do not understand how we idolize the rich and powerful and allow these elites to get away with anything. Where is the common value of law and order for all.
They compared the American culture to a Roman Colosseum with the masses are trying to survive everyday while the 1% watch the fights and cheer them on from the stands.
They all agreed that it’s odd that the GOP and MAGA want to blame every little thing on Biden and Dems. When in fact the world over has the same or far bigger problems. Like the cost of gas. No president actually has the power to control the cost of fuel.
They mentioned the American culture of exceptionalism. Years back this was much more true than it is today. Look at the numbers and America is far behind in many areas like children's education, poverty, and health care. Many other advanced countries surpass America in these basics.
“We don’t get the gun thing”. Yes Americans have a strong gun culture. But they thought our founding fathers did not mean the right to bear arms was above the rights to freedom and safety which are even more important. They had a couple mass shootings in Canada the last 10years but virtually none compared to us because of their strict gun laws. Laws that did not impose on hunting.
Our culture "God and Country" go together with what they see as the ‘White Christian’ majority. The irony is these same Christians absolute opposition to other religions. Our country was founded on freedom of religion.
I have personally lived in many countries and still prefer our great country with its beauty and blemishes. Let’s keep it a strong democracy!
