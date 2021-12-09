And so it goes, history repeating itself before our eyes
History repeats. In reading through the Old Testament I was struck by the similarities between ancient Israel and the USA. How do we compare to a nation that started over 3,000 years ago?
After God led the Israelites through the desert for 40 years, and had given them His law, they promised God they would always follow Him. God promised them that if they did, He would bless them, but if they rejected Him, He would reject them. They started well, and were blessed, but as they prospered they turned away from God, following idols and their own desires. Eventually their deeds became so offensive that God sent prophets to warn them impending destruction. Since those warnings went unheeded, they were taken into captivity.
Our founding fathers based our constitution and laws on God’s precepts. They promised to follow them. After his inauguration George Washington led the first meeting of the new government to a church on the corner of what is now known as ground zero in New York City to dedicate this country to God. God blessed this nation to be the most prosperous and strongest on earth. Our response, especially over the last 60 years, has been to turn away from Him. We are disobeying by our “anything goes” attitude in the name of tolerance. God does not change, His laws are the same now as they were 3,000 years ago.
God has been warning us: 9/11/2001, the banking implosion of 2008, and now the pandemic. We desperately need to turn back to God. As a nation, as a state, as individuals. There is still hope, if we humble ourselves, repent, and ask for forgiveness. For more information read “The Harbinger”, by Johnathan Cahn. Please Jesus save our country.
