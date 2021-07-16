The gala release of the UFO report captured our imagination recently. Immediately, it became as dull and uninspiring as the; "Federal Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund" report about Social Security (SS). According to their 2020 report; SS payments will exceed its income in 2021, and broke in 15 years.
Today's 15 year old isn't excited about this report when compaired to a UFO crashing in Roswell. But, at 30, when their paycheck's are cut 20% to support my SS, maybe these "Gen Z'ers" will descend on Congress reminiscent of the disheveled "Trumpster" "Boomers" 15 years prior.
Payroll taxes cover 75% of SS benefits. Without 25% congressional support, SS will cut payments 20% according to that report. The result? A Tsunami upon Congress of the teenager's grand parents signing Kumbaya while carrying flaming lanterns and pitch forks demanding SS raises! Trump's 2020 "riot" there will look like warm-up's, just slower. Capitol Police should use caution though because like me, many of these protester's are Vietnam Vets.
No pleasant options exist for SS: Raising taxes, retirement age or cut payments as a majority of SS recipients will be depending on a 15 year old's future taxes.
A monthly SS payment is $1,500, cut 20% is $300 loss when they can't pay for necessities or medical. Some choosing. These are folks who paid into this Ponzi scheme since they were 15.
So there's Congress, who's emblematic of what it means to "straddle the fence," will open up Pandora's box and release a curse of Herculean proportions on "Gen Z'ers" and "Boomers" unless they act to save SS before "Star Date - 2037"!
Boomers; 'Live long, and prosper". Z'ers "May the force be with you"!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
Don't forget it was former President Trump who tried to wipe out everyone's Social Security by cutting payroll taxes. The few companies that did as Trump directed were forced this year to pay back the Social Security taxes they chose not to withhold.
