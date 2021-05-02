If you developed a profile for a school board member, what qualifications and qualities would you list? Perhaps pertinent education, experience and passion?
Consider yourself fortunate if you live in the Roseburg School District. Let me introduce you to Ann Krimitz.
Ann earned a BA in Psychology with intent to help families navigate their way to opportunity and success.
Ann put her education into practice as a specialist with the Victims of Crime Board, Early Mental Health Intervention, and English as Second Language Proficiency. In addition, she worked as an Instructional Assistant in Developmental Learning Centers and in K-12 classrooms.
Ann maintains her passion to serve children. She expresses concern for the effects of academic disruptions and the emotional consequences over the past year and is stepping forward to be part of the solution to restore hope and confidence for students, parents and residents of the Roseburg School District.
Look for the name Ann Krimitz on your ballot for Roseburg School District School Board Position 7. She earns checks in all the boxes: education, experience and passion.
Ron Bolt
Roseburg
