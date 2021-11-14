On day one in office, Biden signed 17 executive orders, most of which were highly partisan, with nine being direct reversals of popular, effective policies set by the previous administration. Biden’s day-one action message to a deeply divided America was that talk of bipartisanship was pure baloney. He canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, which cost Americans roughly 30,000 jobs and contributed to rising oil and gas prices. He also canceled oil and gas exploration in the arctic. Because of these destructive actions, Biden later had to crawl back to OPEC nations and grovel for them to increase production to lower prices.
Biden has done nothing to hold the Chinese Communist Party to account and has unconditionally recommitted American tax dollars to the WHO. The historically rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines is all thanks to President Donald Trump. Biden had nothing to do with empowering our private pharmaceutical sector to create the vaccines or streamlining the regulatory structure so they could quickly get to Americans who needed them.
President Biden has overseen the most porous, permissive, and lawless U.S.-Mexico border in generations. In July, illegal crossings at the southern border hit a 21-year high. This is remarkable, as border crossings typically drop off in the summer, because the desert heat becomes so dangerous. At the same time, deportations of illegal immigrants are at a record low. Biden has allowed record numbers of people to illegally cross the border and stay in America during a global pandemic without any requirement that they be tested for COVID-19 or quarantined before going wherever they want. President Biden and Democrats impose strong restrictions on Americans in the name of defeating the virus, but they impose nothing on the people who are illegally entering the country. Let's Go Brandon.
Bob Murray
Glide
Bob Murray: stupid letter, culminating with sophomoric meme.
That phrase is so juvenile, Matt Gaetz would "Let's" it.
Bob Murray, your letter is straight out of the Fox News propaganda playbook.
"A new study has reached an obvious conclusion: People who rely primarily on Fox News for their information are more likely to believe dangerous falsehoods about the pandemic.
The Kaiser Family Foundation study asked viewers of Fox, CNN, MSNBC, network news and local news whether they believed seven common myths about the pandemic. Viewers of Fox were more likely to believe in falsehoods like government conspiracies to overstate the number of coronavirus deaths and understate the number of vaccine-related deaths, or that there are microchips in the coronavirus vaccines, or that infertility or DNA changes have been attributed to the vaccines."
-St. Louis Post Dispatch Editorial from yesterday.
"The historically rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines is all thanks to President Donald Trump. Biden had nothing to do with empowering our private pharmaceutical sector to create the vaccines or streamlining the regulatory structure so they could quickly get to Americans who needed them."
Then why do so many of you Trump-worshipping fools refuse to use it?
Although I disagree with much of your critique, your otherwise well written letter is relegated to the pile of 'trump inspired trash' with your closing line. Immature at best, vulgar at least.
Just to fact check one point. Not even the company behind Keystone came up with a 30,000 number in regard to jobs lost. Highest I could find from the company was 11,000, and they admitted most are seasonal. As far as jobs go, whatever jobs lost to Keystone will be dwarfed by jobs created by the infrastructure bill.
Lastly, I'd just LOVE to hear one trump supporter say out loud what a poor example it is to our children that the man who held the highest office in the land continues to lie about the results of the election.
