One-two-three! That’s one way to read the date of Jan. 23, so that day is an opportunity to raise awareness of a better way to vote called Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). Communities across the nation have been using RCV to elect their leaders. In November of 2021, 32 cities across seven states (Utah, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota and New Mexico) successfully used RCV on Election Day.
When three or more candidates are competing, the voter can rank them in order of preference. Choose 1, 2, 3, and so on. RCV allows voters to rank their true preferences without fear of splitting the vote, or ‘wasting’ their vote on an unelectable contender. Campaigns have an incentive for more positive approaches because candidates know it’s to their advantage to appeal to a wide range of voters. Satisfaction with the community election process is more common because the elected representatives have support from a broad group of voters.
With RCV, one election suffices. No need for both a primary and general election. Or, parties can use RCV for their primaries. Vote counting produces an ‘instant runoff’ and a winner with majority support. This saves time and money.
Many folks are excited about the benefits of Ranked Choice Voting. You can learn more about it online anytime from national groups like FairVote or Rank-the-Vote or many statewide organizations. On Sunday, (Jan. 23, 5 p.m.) they will be hosting an RCV Celebration (registration required at: https://bit.ly/rcvday2022 ). Celebrities and movement leaders will be there to welcome all supporters, volunteers and donors to the national celebration!
