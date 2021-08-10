For those who do not know about Bob Cotterell, did you know he took a bullet wound in the performance of his job as a Roseburg Police Officer answering a call with a man with a gun who was threatening people?
So when you start judging Bob because he hurt your feelings or your beliefs you need to step back and look at the whole picture.
From what I read his comments were not about any one specific person or persons by name, but about biology.
You have the right of free speech , but so does he.
If the city council believes Councilman Cotterell does not have city's best interest at heart, because of this one particular incident then look at how many committees he has been on for the city and all the other good work he has done over the years for this town.
There are a lot of citizens in this town that believe Bob Cotterell is a good person and a great city councilman. Believe me there are still a lot of people in Roseburg who read a Bible and do not agree with new beliefs and values!!
Richard Iaeger
Roseburg
(2) comments
Seriously, Richard, saying Bob was just talking about biology as he denied the existence of trans experience is not helping him any.
Biology -- I mean, the exact word -- was used for hundreds of years to defend the enslavement of Africans. Biology has been used for thousands of years to defend the second-class status of women. The exact word -- biology -- has been used to disempower and dehumanize entire groups of people. It's not a good look to use it to disempower and dehumanize trans people.
As you read your Bible, Richard, I suggest spending some time on Mathew, Colossians, and maybe the woman at the well. The old values and beliefs found there won't hurt you one bit.
When a person becomes a city councilor, they are representing the people of their Ward, the people who elected them. As such, they are supposed to leave their personal opinions outside the rail and represent the people who elected them.
Instead, Councilor Cotterell voiced his ugly personal opinion in his official capacity. And then, rather than appologize or state it was his personal opinon and not representative of the people of his Ward, thereby making this issue go away, Councilor Cotterell doubled down and refused to concede his ugly opinion might not be representative of Ward 3 residents. Not unlike New York Governor Coumo, who also did many good things for his constituents, Councilor Cotterell should resign.
