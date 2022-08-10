I recently read something on the web that struck home, perhaps it may strike home with you: "A vote is not a Valentine, your not confessing your love for the candidate. It's a chess move for the world you want to live in".
You may, or may not, like Donald Trump as an individual, it's a personal choice based on what we hear on the media. Few of us will ever get to meet, or know, the real man. We make our decisions about him based on what we are being told by someone with their own point of view. Our vote should be based on fact, not opinion.
During his presidency he proved that a business man could accomplish what politicians only talk about. To name a few: he strengthened our economy, improved the poor conditions in which some of our minorities live by increasing employment, he increased our oil production, thereby reducing our dependency on foreign oil, this kept our costs down. He faced down foreign tyrants, supported law enforcement, gave us some tax relief instead of increase, established foreign policies that actually benefited us,and strengthen our alliance with our allies. He did all this while defending himself from political attacks like the Russian Collusion fiasco. His opponents fear him because he actually does what he says and will do what politicians only talk about.
If we look at our nation as a business, which it truly is, and try to select a CEO who will best run the business efficiently and successfully, then we have done the best we can. Individual likes and dislikes must be set aside for our business to prosper. We are voting for the future or our nation.
