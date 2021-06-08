The letter by Joseph Quinn in Friday's Forum that mentioned the German hymn "Deutschland, Deutschland, Über Alles" was somewhat misleading about that song. Yes, the music was composed by Haydn to honor the Austrian Kaiser, but the original text was entirely different, and had nothing to do with Germany (Austria was not a part of Germany until 1939). The text of the later German national anthem was written by Hoffman von Fallersleben in 1841, and was intended to be sung to Haydn's music. Von Fallersleben wrote the poem to encourage the idea of a unified Germany, which at the time consisted of over 30 monarchies, duchies, principalities and even "free cities," all politically independent (and many despotic). The meaning of the title's phrase was a plea to give up fighting each other and to unite for the common good: "work toward a united Germany (we can achieve more united than by fighting among ourselves)." It included (and still does) the phrase "unity, justice and freedom."
Thus the original idea of the song was similar to the desire that brought the 13 British colonies in America together "in order to form a more perfect union." Our original national motto had a similar idea: "E pluribus unum" ([form] one from many). In Germany at the time, that was a revolutionary idea, and considered by the establishment powers as a dangerously "liberal" concept.
It was adopted as the official anthem for the new German republic (the so-called "Weimar Republic") in 1921, long before the Nazis came to power.
Perhaps the lesson to be learned from this is that any slogan or motto can be used for good or for evil. "America First" is certainly such a slogan.
Richard Packham
Roseburg
(1) comment
Really? Any slogan can be used for good or evil? Any? Honestly, I can think of a few that I cannot imagine being used for good, including, "Jews will not replace us," and some far worse ones that do not need enumeration here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.