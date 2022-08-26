In reading back my response to the guest column of Chi Mei of the Rainbow Coalition printed in The News-Review, I realized that my response was inappropriate and for that I apologize.
It was never my intention for the letter to be taken as an attack on another's opinion. It was written in an emotional, defense mode as I felt all the work that has been done for the LGBTQIA+ community by the many organizations such as the Douglas County Gay Archives, the Roseburg VA, PFLAG, and many others in and around Douglas County was being dismissed by the printed letter.
It was a knee-jerk reaction and it should not have happened. I should have called her personally to discuss my feelings on the matter.
I have worked along side Chi Mei for several years building bridges in the community and I have the utmost respect for her and the work she is doing with the Rainbow Coalition. I have spent my 20 years in Roseburg building bridges within the community and its organizations.
In no way was I meaning to insinuate that my experiences here in Douglas County are the only way things happen. I should have given my letter a little more thought on how it might have seemed that way. I understand that everyone's situation is different and have worked within the LGBTQIA+ and public communities to make everyone feel safe to be who they are.
It is my sincere desire that we can move past this lapse in judgment and continue to work together to improve the lives of everyone within the community. Sincere apologies.
