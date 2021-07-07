Well I suppose De Fazio is the happiest he has ever been in his "whole life" because there are many "clear cuts" being done.
He surely loves "clear cuts" because he has been "foaming at the mouth," so to speak, because he has not "yet" been able to turn all of the O and C lands into clear cuts.
I have heard from several sources that "asia" wants only :logs," no finished lumber.
Does this behavior help mill people here in Oregon?
Last week, between Roseburg and Myrlte Creek, we met 24 log trucks loaded with different sized logs.
I'm very proud that the harvester ants are our of food!. A family member and me have taken three trips east of here on different roads.
It is "minde boggling" to see so many "black painting tree tops, where there were beautiful trucksa and drivers.
My thanks to the people who decided to save this wood.
There are many animals coming back into the burned areas to feed on the "new growth and small animals.:
Last week on our trip southeast of here, we saw 24 deer, one spotted owl, two young snowshoe hairs and five grouse.
The Grouse were in the middle of the narrow roads and the truck horn had to be used to get them to move to the side of the road and some stood "there" and stared.
Invasive or dumb?
Gray Haley
Roseburg
(3) comments
"black painting tree tree tops where there use to be trucksa and drivers"?? One has to question the validity of theire statement concerning all the wildlife they saw. Pretty certain they, on there trips east of here, never saw snowshoe hares and have no idea as to what a spotted owl looks like. But it is amazing that they found their way back home. But then again, maybe not.
Yes, let's expand the Letter to the Editor section so we can get more literary masterpieces like this to read...
Doesn’t News Review have any available staff to proof read these self written pieces? This one is bizarre enough without the misspellings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.