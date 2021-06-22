Why does Drain and Myrtle Creek have public swimming pools but Roseburg does not? Money? Do those smaller towns have more money? Roseburg used to have a pool. I guess it is easier and cheaper to mow grass.
Mike Heath
Myrtle Creek
Updated: June 22, 2021 @ 3:13 pm
(1) comment
You sound as though you'd rather have a career in life saving than grounds keeping. I'd suspect it's all about expense - staffing, maintenance, insurance. I mean really, we have a Y and exactly how much does that mower cost?
