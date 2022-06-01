No one can deny the horror and sadness of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting. Beyond sadness is the reaction of our leaders. Are they, like VP Harris, looking at the root causes of such a tragedy? No. Had this young man not had access to a gun, he could have used a knife, sword, club. But it is far easier and very political to demonize gun ownership than to look at the perpetrator and what caused his actions.
Like most killings of this type, afterward people come forward stating they saw the shooter was troubled. Perhaps they read his manifesto or intentions online. Maybe he told someone he wanted to shoot up the school. This may even have been reported but obviously nothing was done. Now, 21 are dead and we look back — who is to blame? Obviously, the shooter, but we need to look further because the problem is not guns. That's too simplistic and rather than deal with the problem, once again it's the fall back issue for our leaders. They call for more gun laws while they don't even enforce the ones on the books.
The real problem is mental health. We see this young man was troubled. He needed help he did not get. Beyond beefing up school security and protocols, the problem of kids feeling isolated, bullied and having mental health issues should be our number one concern. Our children are precious. We need to do better at caring for them. Rather than teach them how racist they are, we need to teach them to care for each other, for life in general. And those in charge - teachers, parents, friends - need to provide the attention and support they need and make sure kids like this shooter aren't ignored rather than helped.
