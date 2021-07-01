It is good that Roseburg has problems such as shaved ice and chickens. Some day our local politicians may grow up to become congresspersons and senators who have honed how to make matters worse so they can spend money on problems they created in the first place.
As for the ice issue, it seems the city should stand by its word. Most public agencies do require competitive bids. That didn't happen. The city should look at it as a lesson learned. Now they know how much they can charge in order to make selling shaved ice unprofitable in the future and not serve the people.
As for the heinous crime of having chickens in the city, there are lots of reasons for not allowing chickens in the city, but space only allows for listing the top four.
No. 4: How can the city find homeless camps if the smell of chicken shit overwhelms the stench from the camps?
No. 3: Chickens can't be taught to hold themselves until the owner gets around to putting them on a leash and leading them out to crap on a neighbor's lawn or sidewalk.
No. 2: Chickens don't cluck loud enough to be heard over the barking of dogs, especially at night with the sirens wailing.
No. 1: While the mayor and possibly other elected officials are investigating heinous chicken owners they can't be looking at porn sites or screwing up important issues.
Come on Roseburg. Aren't we better than that? Do we really want the mayor investigating chicken owners? Get real.
Don Wilson
Roseburg
