Why has the Russia/Ukraine war escalated to the point of nuclear? Simple: President Biden's lack of supporting negotiations has brought it to the brink.
Biden is escalating it, which will have United State's involvement eventually! The solution is to detach and end NATO for "collective security," without U.S. missiles on Russia’s borders! NATO is apparently dysfunctional, while providing limited financial help from those we protect.
Years ago Donbas seceded from Ukraine for an independent, pro-Russian, republic. In response, Ukrainians increased their army there, but Fox or other news failed to report this. Biden sanctioned Russia but not Ukrainians — for their attacking Russians! There were no meetings of the (useless) United Nations condemning Ukrainian aggression and the condemnation of Russia was vetoed!
Deluded libertarians, like me — a Vietnam vet — object! The U.S. isn't the world's cop. Biden does not like to accept existing boundaries of countries as unchangeable — except our southern border. We should reject NATO's “collective security”, which makes every border dispute there become a world war. It's happened before ... Europe is problematic, and constantly vexed by caprice. In the regular vicissitudes of European politics we should not become implicated. Yes, promote commerce, good relationships, but force nothing.
Biden is sailing us into the perfect storm. Soon the 92nd Airborne will see Ukraine as he said then refused to "walk back." Say what you mean and mean what you say Joe! But say it ain't so before we erect a Ukrainian war memorial next to the Vietnam memorial — for what?
Wayne, I'm surprised that a vet with your war experience would become part of the Putin wing of the far-right. That's a shame. Please consider stepping away from the news for 30 days. I've done it many times. A break from the talking heads does a remarkable job of clearing up our own heads and hearts. Please think about it.
