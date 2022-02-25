We read in the Feb. 15 edition of The News-Review an article reporting the actions of the Roseburg City Council the evening before. The article, named "City eyes charter changes," mostly reported about the council's past history of ignoring the charter rules stating that the city manager must be a resident of the city. "In Other Action," the article stated that our city council has decided to "make changes to the city vehicle camping program. The changes include eliminating time frames for operation; removing language prohibiting vehicle camping adjacent to a residential zone and allowing vehicle camping locations on church properties that exist within a residential zone; allowing more than three possible locations to exist within the city at a given time; requiring access to only one restroom/portable toilet per location, rather than two; allowing up to 10 vehicles to be located per site; and not requiring the vehicles to be licensed and registered."
Does that allow unlicensed and uninsured vehicles to travel the public roads? In any residential area where there is a church that will allow it, are these folks now able to stay/live there for an unlimited amount of times? This seems reckless and illegal. We taxpayers are expected to pay for their utilities, garbage pickup, cleanup after they leave, give them free food, and put up with them harassing and stealing from us too?
These actions by the lawmakers of our city must be affecting our insurance rates, utility rates and our property values.
It's ironic to get caught in the publicly funded downtown area traffic traps manned by the Roseburg Police Department, where they give out traffic citations to law abiding citizens without giving a warning first. The lawless population doesn't face any consequences for their illegal actions, and the rest of us fund all of those added governmental costs by paying our taxes and fines. Good citizens are being cited for offenses that if fairly treated, should receive warnings. Citations cause good citizens negative ramifications that affect many areas of their lives.
We have lived in our home in Roseburg for 40 years and own our business property downtown. We have invested our entire lives in the city of Roseburg. We have voluntarily paid our taxes and contribute to the community. We have kept quiet for long enough.
