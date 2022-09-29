As a registered conservative republican, feeling very independent
Betsy Johnson says she is making a historic independent bid for governor because of embarrassing leadership in Oregon.
She says “Portland is filthy and too tolerant of homelessness.” She said “Imagine the revolutionary effect of a governor who would say, “I’m not going to sign a bill into law, a budget into law, make appointments to boards or commissions without bipartisan support.” She also said she “would veto any major legislation that didn’t have bipartisan support.”
For Republicans and non-affiliated voters frustrated by Democrats’ majority control of Oregon’s top elected offices, it’s welcome news.
This could mean that Betsy might even shut down more democratic priorities than her Republican opponent.
Betsy has served in the Legislature as a Representative in House Districts 1 and 31 from 2001-2005. Then she served in Senate District 16 from 2005-2021. After 20 years of serving her constituents, she resigned and registered as an Independent to run for governor. She has more political experience than her two opponents combined and more business experience as well.
She and her husband, John Helm, owned and operated Trans Western Aviation at the Scappoose Airport for a number of years. She knows personally that doing business in Oregon can be a bit over-regulated and taxed at times.
My family and friends that live in Senate District 16 have assured me that Betsy is a staunch supporter of the forestry industry in their towns and counties. She has the know-how, intestinal fortitude and a sincere desire to help make her home state and ours a great place to live and to raise our families in again.
I’m usually a registered conservative Republican, but this year I’m beginning to feel very independent. Please join me in voting for Betsy so she can work for all of us. Thank you.
(1) comment
All upstanding thoughts, Mr. Neal. That said, I believe you laid before us the primary reason why most Democrats should not consider voting for Betsy: If elected, she'd basically be a retread Republican leader of a blue state.
Oregon IS a blue state, and should have a blue governor. A vote for Betsy negates a vote for either of the other two choices, and most certainly one of them will win more votes, so they must be taken more seriously than an Independent changeling. Historically, Independent governors fail at doing much of anything, so, thank you very little.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.